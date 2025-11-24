Luke Littler to begin World Darts Championship title defence against Lithuanian qualifier
- Defending champion Luke Littler, 18, will face Lithuanian qualifier Darius Labanauskas in the first round of the World Darts Championship.
- This year’s tournament has been expanded to 128 players and Littler discovered his first-round opponent when the draw was made on Monday afternoon.
- Meanwhile, 2024 champion Luke Humphries will take on Ted Evetts, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen has been paired with Japanese qualifier Mitsuhiko Tatsunami, and Michael Smith will play Lisa Ashton.
- The popular Stephen Bunting, who lost to Littler in the semi-finals at last year’s tournament, will play Sebastian Bialecki in the first round, while female rising star Beau Greaves is due to face Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney.
- The tournament at Alexandra Palace is due to run from 11 December to 3 January.