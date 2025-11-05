Maccabi Tel Aviv coach speaks out after fans banned from Aston Villa match
- Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters have been banned from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park due to safety concerns.
- The decision, made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group, sparked a political debate, with Keir Starmer calling it “wrong”, though Maccabi subsequently declined any tickets if the ban was reversed.
- Maccabi manager Zarko Lazetic expressed sadness over the empty away section but emphasised focusing on the football match.
- A significant security operation is planned for the match, involving over 700 police officers, specialist units, and the use of Section 60 stop and search powers, amid expected pro-Palestine protests.
- Aston Villa manager Unai Emery avoided questions regarding the controversy, focusing instead on the team's performance and respect for the Europa League competition.