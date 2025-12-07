Police clarify Jewish community role in Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban
- West Midlands Police have clarified that an officer did not intend to imply that members of the Jewish community explicitly supported the exclusion of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a Europa League match.
- Assistant Chief Constable Mike O'Hara had previously told the Home Affairs Committee that some Jewish community representatives did not want Maccabi fans to attend the game against Aston Villa.
- The decision to ban supporters of the Israeli team from the early November match sparked political uproar, including anger from Sir Keir Starmer.
- The ban was partly based on police intelligence citing alleged violent clashes and hate crime during a previous match in Amsterdam, which Dutch police have since disputed.
- West Midlands Police have apologised to Jewish community representatives in Birmingham.