Macclesfield owner says club feels like they won FA Cup following Crystal Palace win
- Macclesfield, a non-league club, caused a major FA Cup upset by defeating Premier League holders Crystal Palace 2-1 in the third round.
- Owner Robert Smethurst described the victory as an "unbelievable" experience, feeling as though his side had won the FA Cup itself.
- Goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts secured the win for Macclesfield, despite a late goal from Crystal Palace's Yeremy Pino.
- The club, reformed in 2020, has achieved three promotions and is currently 14th in the National League North with games in hand.
- Smethurst dedicated the historic win to the fans and to player Ethan McLeod, who tragically died in an accident last month.