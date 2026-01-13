Tottenham reignite interest in in exciting French winger
- Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has undergone surgery on his right hamstring and is expected to be sidelined for up to three months following an injury sustained against Bournemouth.
- To bolster their midfield, Tottenham have agreed a £34m deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.
- Spurs secured Gallagher's transfer ahead of Aston Villa, who had also made an approach, by presenting a more attractive proposal.
- Tottenham are also reigniting their interest in Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche to further reinforce their squad.
- Bentancur joins Lucas Bergvall and long-term absentee James Maddison on the sidelines, adding to Tottenham's injury concerns.