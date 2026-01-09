Man City complete £62.5m signing of Premier League winger
- Manchester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m, with potential add-ons.
- Semenyo has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal, making him Pep Guardiola’s first acquisition of the January transfer window.
- The 23-year-old, who is the Premier League's third-highest scorer with 10 goals, had attracted interest from several other top clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham.
- His arrival provides crucial reinforcement on the wings for City, particularly after Savinho was ruled out for two months due to injury.
- Semenyo expressed his pride in joining City, stating it is the perfect club for his improvement, and is eligible to make his debut against Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday.