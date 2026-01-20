How Man City fell apart against Bodo/Glimt in chilling defeat
- Manchester City suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.
- The loss significantly impacts City's chances of directly qualifying for the knockout stages, potentially forcing them into a play-off round.
- Rodri was sent off for two bookable offences, adding to a dismal night for Pep Guardiola's team in the Arctic Circle.
- Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh scored two goals, capitalising on defensive errors by Max Alleyne, with Jens Petter Hauge adding a third.
- Despite Rayan Cherki pulling one back for City, the team struggled to trouble their hosts and were outplayed, following a recent derby loss to Manchester United.