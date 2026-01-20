Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Man City fell apart against Bodo/Glimt in chilling defeat

The loss significantly impacts City's chances of directly qualifying for the knockout stages
The loss significantly impacts City's chances of directly qualifying for the knockout stages (AP)
  • Manchester City suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.
  • The loss significantly impacts City's chances of directly qualifying for the knockout stages, potentially forcing them into a play-off round.
  • Rodri was sent off for two bookable offences, adding to a dismal night for Pep Guardiola's team in the Arctic Circle.
  • Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh scored two goals, capitalising on defensive errors by Max Alleyne, with Jens Petter Hauge adding a third.
  • Despite Rayan Cherki pulling one back for City, the team struggled to trouble their hosts and were outplayed, following a recent derby loss to Manchester United.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in