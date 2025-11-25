Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man City lose at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Guardiola’s big night

City were made to pay after making 10 changes against the Bundesliga side
City were made to pay after making 10 changes against the Bundesliga side (AP)
  • Manchester City suffered a 0-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in Pep Guardiola's 100th Champions League match as manager.
  • Guardiola's decision to field a second-string side, making 10 changes, was criticised as managerial complacency and backfired.
  • Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrick Schick scored for an impressive Bayer Leverkusen, securing their victory.
  • The loss marks Manchester City's second consecutive defeat across all competitions, following their loss to Newcastle.
  • This unexpected setback could complicate City's progression in the Champions League, potentially forcing them into a knockout play-off round.
