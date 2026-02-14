Man City advance in FA Cup after victory over Salford
- Manchester City secured a 2-0 victory over League Two side Salford to progress to the FA Cup fifth round.
- Manager Pep Guardiola heavily rotated his squad, making nine changes and resting key players, including Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.
- City took an early lead after just six minutes through an own goal from Salford's Alfie Dorrington.
- Despite Salford creating some chances and showing resilience, Marc Guehi sealed City's progression with a late goal, his first for the club.
- The win ensures Manchester City advance in the competition and provides a valuable week of rest for the squad ahead of their Premier League challenge.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks