Man United summer signing set for spell on the sidelines with knee injury
- Manchester United summer signing Benjamin Sesko will be sidelined for approximately three weeks due to a knee injury sustained in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham earlier this month.
- Sesko is expected to miss upcoming matches against Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham, with hopes for his return around the time of United’s game against Wolves next month.
- Manager Ruben Amorim expressed concern over potential forward shortages for the December game against Wolves, as Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui are set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.
- United is attempting to negotiate with the respective federations to delay the departure of Mbeumo, Diallo, and Mazraoui, who could be absent for up to six weeks.
- Defender Harry Maguire is unavailable for Monday’s game against Everton, while Lisandro Martinez is nearing a return to play after a long-term injury.