Man United icons join hundreds of mourners at funeral of Stone Roses guitarist Mani
- The funeral service for Gary "Mani" Mounfield, bassist for The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, took place at Manchester Cathedral on Monday.
- Mounfield, who passed away last month at the age of 63, was described by bandmate Ian Brown as "a brother to me" and "a beautiful human being".
- The service saw attendance Manchester United icons David Beckham and Gary Neville, plus notable 90s music figures, including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie and Bez.
- Hundreds of fans gathered outside the cathedral, applauding the cortege which was led by a guard of scooter riders and played The Stone Roses' track "I Wanna Be Adored".
- Mounfield's coffin was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses' debut album as it was carried into the cathedral.