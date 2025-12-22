Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United icons join hundreds of mourners at funeral of Stone Roses guitarist Mani

Gary Neville (left) and David Beckham both attended Mani’s funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Neville (left) and David Beckham both attended Mani’s funeral (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)
  • The funeral service for Gary "Mani" Mounfield, bassist for The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, took place at Manchester Cathedral on Monday.
  • Mounfield, who passed away last month at the age of 63, was described by bandmate Ian Brown as "a brother to me" and "a beautiful human being".
  • The service saw attendance Manchester United icons David Beckham and Gary Neville, plus notable 90s music figures, including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie and Bez.
  • Hundreds of fans gathered outside the cathedral, applauding the cortege which was led by a guard of scooter riders and played The Stone Roses' track "I Wanna Be Adored".
  • Mounfield's coffin was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses' debut album as it was carried into the cathedral.
