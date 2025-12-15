Man Utd and Bournemouth share the spoils after eight-goal thriller
- Manchester United and Bournemouth played out an incredible 4-4 draw at Old Trafford, with both sides staging stunning comebacks and squandering leads.
- Eli Junior Kroupi scored the eighth goal of an extraordinary game in the 84th minute, equalising for Bournemouth after Bruno Fernandes and Mathues Cunha had struck twice in three minutes to put the hosts ahead late on.
- Bournemouth trailed 2-1 at half-time but Evanilson pounced within a minute of the restart to level.
- Marcus Tavernier then put Bournemouth ahead, converting a free-kick past Senne Lammens after being fouled by Casemiro.
- Bournemouth had chances at the death, with Lammens making key saves to earn United a point in what was an enthralling contest.