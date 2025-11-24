Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

10-man Everton help Moyes achieve a Premier League first against Man Utd

Everton held on despite playing with 10 men for 77 minutes
Everton held on despite playing with 10 men for 77 minutes (REUTERS/Phil Noble )
  • Everton secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, marking David Moyes' first win there as an away manager in the Premier League.
  • The match featured an unusual incident where Everton's Idrissa Gueye was sent off for violent conduct against his own teammate, Michael Keane, early in the first half.
  • Despite playing with 10 men for 77 minutes, Everton displayed resilience, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the decisive goal.
  • Manchester United struggled to capitalise on their numerical advantage, failing to convert numerous shots into clear-cut chances.
  • The result allowed Everton to leapfrog Liverpool in the league table, while Manchester United missed an opportunity to climb to fifth place.
