What Man Utd fans can expect from Carrick as interim head coach
- Michael Carrick has opened up about his footballing philosophy and how he wants to lead Manchester United after being appointed interim head coach.
- This marks Carrick's second stint in charge, having previously managed three matches in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, and also spent three years managing Middlesbrough.
- Speaking on the 'Inside Carrington Podcast', Carrick expressed his delight at returning to the club and acknowledged the significant responsibility of his new role.
- He said he aims to implement an 'exciting' and 'positive' style of play to win games and foster individual player improvement, stating, “I want to be off my seat, enjoying watching the boys play and results must come from that.”
- Carrick emphasised that Manchester United players must embody core values of hard work, humility, and a collective fighting spirit as the foundation for success.