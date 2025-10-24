Key Man Utd defender among injury doubts for Brighton game after Anfield exploits
- Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's manager, stated his team maintains a core identity but adapts its playing style to suit specific match situations.
- He highlighted the team's recent back-to-back Premier League victories against Sunderland and Liverpool as examples of their developing adaptability and spirit.
- Amorim emphasised the fine margins in football, noting how a slight difference in a shot against Liverpool could have altered the game's narrative.
- He provided injury updates, confirming issues for Harry Maguire and Mason Mount during the week, while Lisandro Martinez is responding well to recovery.
- Looking ahead, Amorim anticipates a challenging home fixture against Brighton, praising their strong build-up and transition play, and stressed the need for focus.