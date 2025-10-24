Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key Man Utd defender among injury doubts for Brighton game after Anfield exploits

Harry Maguire is a doubt for the weekend game against Brighton
Harry Maguire is a doubt for the weekend game against Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's manager, stated his team maintains a core identity but adapts its playing style to suit specific match situations.
  • He highlighted the team's recent back-to-back Premier League victories against Sunderland and Liverpool as examples of their developing adaptability and spirit.
  • Amorim emphasised the fine margins in football, noting how a slight difference in a shot against Liverpool could have altered the game's narrative.
  • He provided injury updates, confirming issues for Harry Maguire and Mason Mount during the week, while Lisandro Martinez is responding well to recovery.
  • Looking ahead, Amorim anticipates a challenging home fixture against Brighton, praising their strong build-up and transition play, and stressed the need for focus.
