Man City come from behind to beat Championship side Swansea

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side’s second goal at Swansea
Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side’s second goal at Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)
  • Manchester City came from behind to defeat Swansea 3-1 in the Carabao Cup, securing their place in the quarter-finals.
  • Swansea took an early lead in the 12th minute with a goal from Goncalo Franco.
  • Jeremy Doku equalised for Manchester City before half-time with a deflected effort.
  • Omar Marmoush put City ahead in the 77th minute, and Rayan Cherki confirmed the victory in stoppage time.
  • Manchester City rested several key players for the match, including their top scorer Erling Haaland.
