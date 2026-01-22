Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd hits lowest ever spot in Money League as Liverpool tops England

Does Ratcliffe make Man Utd's identity crisis worse?
  • Manchester United have plummeted to their lowest ever position, eighth, in the Deloitte Football Money League for 2026, while rivals Liverpool have become England's highest-earning club for the first time.
  • The club's decline is largely attributed to a substantial drop in broadcast revenue, falling from €258 million to €206 million, a direct consequence of their absence from the Champions League in the 2024-25 season.
  • Financial woes are set to deepen due to complete exclusion from European competition and early domestic cup exits, meaning Old Trafford will host only 20 competitive fixtures in 2025-26, further impacting income.
  • Deloitte's Tim Bridge highlighted that despite United's global brand, their facilities and strategy for fan engagement have not kept pace with industry leaders, though stadium development plans indicate a shift.
  • Real Madrid topped the league as the first team to record over €1 billion in revenue, and while nine Premier League clubs made the top 20, it is the first time no English team featured in the top four.
Thank you for registering

