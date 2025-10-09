Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United weighing up seat rules for new £2bn stadium

(Getty Images)
  • Manchester United is exploring a 'seat licence' scheme for its proposed new stadium, which would allow supporters to purchase long-term rights to a specific seat for all events.
  • The club has clarified that these seat licences would not replace traditional season tickets.
  • An online survey is being launched to gather feedback from match-going supporters on the seat licence concept, as well as on pricing, facilities, and seating options.
  • This consultation is part of the plans for a new £2 billion, 100,000-capacity stadium, intended to replace Old Trafford, which were unveiled in March.
  • Manchester United is committed to balancing the financing of a new stadium with ensuring football remains affordable and accessible for fans, preserving match-going culture.
