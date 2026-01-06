Manchester United speak with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about him returning as manager
- Manchester United have held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about becoming their interim manager until the end of the current season.
- The discussions follow the sacking of Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, with under-18s coach Darren Fletcher currently acting as interim.
- Solskjaer, who previously managed United from 2018 to 2021, is considered a strong candidate for the interim role due to his long history with the club.
- United are seeking an interim appointment to allow time for a permanent manager to be appointed in the summer.
- Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is a top candidate for the permanent position, with Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca, and Julian Nagelsmann also being considered.