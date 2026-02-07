Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United extend winning streak after Romero’s horror red card

It’s been a good start to my time here - Carrick
  • Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford, marking their fourth consecutive win under Michael Carrick's leadership.
  • Tottenham's Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card in the first half, reducing his team to ten men.
  • Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for United with a guided finish from a corner, set up by Kobbie Mainoo.
  • United dominated the match, particularly after Tottenham went down to ten men, creating numerous attacking opportunities.
  • Bruno Fernandes sealed the win with a late goal from a Diogo Dalot cross, ensuring United maintained their position in the top four.
