Manchester United and Sunderland hold minute silence for synagogue attack victims
- A minute's silence was observed at Old Trafford before a Manchester United game on Saturday, 4 October, to honour victims of a synagogue attack.
- The tribute was for Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who were killed in the attack on Thursday, 2 October.
- Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, carried out the attack by ramming a car into the synagogue and stabbing people, before being fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police.
- Four other people were injured, three seriously, and players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect.
- Watch the video in full above.