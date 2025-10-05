Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manchester United and Sunderland hold minute silence for synagogue attack victims

Watch: Minute silence held for Manchester synagogue attack victims at Old Trafford
  • A minute's silence was observed at Old Trafford before a Manchester United game on Saturday, 4 October, to honour victims of a synagogue attack.
  • The tribute was for Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who were killed in the attack on Thursday, 2 October.
  • Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, carried out the attack by ramming a car into the synagogue and stabbing people, before being fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police.
  • Four other people were injured, three seriously, and players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect.
  • Watch the video in full above.
