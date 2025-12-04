Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man Utd met with boos after failing to hold on against West Ham

Manchester United endured another frustrating evening
Manchester United endured another frustrating evening (AP)
  • Manchester United endured another frustrating evening at Old Trafford after being held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League.
  • Diogo Dalot had put United on course for victory after scoring in the 58th minute.
  • But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to snatched a point when Soungoutou Magassa fired home seven minutes from time following a goal-line clearance from a corner.
  • Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils, who recently suffered a meek 1-0 home defeat to Everton, had bounced back with a 2-1 comeback victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
  • The avoidable concession underscored the hosts’ ongoing rebuild, with boos echoing around the stadium at the final whistle.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in