Man Utd booed off after drawing with Wolves at home
- Manchester United drew 1-1 at home against Wolves, who secured their first point under new manager Rob Edwards.
- Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Manchester United, but Ladislav Krejci equalised for Wolves just before half-time.
- Manchester United were without eight senior players, including Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, and Mason Mount.
- Wolves' draw snapped an 11-match losing run in the Premier League.
- A 90th-minute goal by Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu was disallowed for offside, leading to boos from the home crowd at the final whistle.