Manny Pacquiao’s son suffers setback on his professional boxing debut

Manny Pacquiao’s son failed to win his first professional fight on Saturday night
Manny Pacquiao’s son failed to win his first professional fight on Saturday night (Getty Images)
  • The son of boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao, made his professional boxing debut in California on Saturday night.
  • Manny Pacquiao Jr faced Brendan Lally in a four-round contest on a show promoted by his father.
  • The fight did not go to plan for Pacquiao Jr as he failed to register a win, with the bout being scored a majority draw by the judges.
  • This serves as a setback for Pacquiao Jr, who is looking to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father.
  • Pacquiao Sr is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever and made a comeback earlier this year at the age of 46 when he held WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw in their world title fight.

