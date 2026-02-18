Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment football boss’s interview hijacked by children and pet in chaotic live appearance

Football boss's interview derailed as children and dog make surprise appearance
  • An interview with Mansfield Town owners John and Carolyn Radford went viral after being interrupted by their children and dog.
  • The couple were speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday, 17 February, about their club's FA Cup performance.
  • They were discussing Mansfield Town's draw against Arsenal in the FA Cup.
  • This achievement marked the first time the League One side had reached the fifth round of the competition since 1975.
  • During the interview, one of their sons ran past wearing an Arsenal kit, and their dog, Caspar, began chewing Carolyn's blazer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in