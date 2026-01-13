Manchester City in talks to sign in-demand England international
- Manchester City are actively pursuing the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi during the current transfer window, having already initiated talks.
- Guehi's contract with Crystal Palace is due to expire in the summer, and he has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal.
- Crystal Palace previously valued the England international at around £35m and resisted his departure in August, despite interest from Liverpool.
- City are prepared to match other offers to secure the 25-year-old centre-half now, with Guehi reportedly open to the move.
- A potential £35m deal for Guehi would significantly add to City's net spend, following their recent £65m acquisition of Antoine Semenyo.