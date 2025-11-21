Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Under pressure Marco Silva speaks out on Fulham future

Ex-Fulham star hopes club 'stick with' manager Marco Silva
  • Marco Silva insists he is "on the same page" with Fulham's hierarchy amid ongoing speculation about his future at the club.
  • Silva's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and he has yet to respond to a new offer from Fulham.
  • The manager was recently under pressure after Fulham endured a poor run of form, suffering five defeats in their last six matches.
  • Silva expressed frustration that the international break limited the opportunity to address the team's performance following their recent 2-0 loss.
  • Fulham is now preparing for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Sunderland, with Silva expecting a much-improved display.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in