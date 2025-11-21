Under pressure Marco Silva speaks out on Fulham future
- Marco Silva insists he is "on the same page" with Fulham's hierarchy amid ongoing speculation about his future at the club.
- Silva's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and he has yet to respond to a new offer from Fulham.
- The manager was recently under pressure after Fulham endured a poor run of form, suffering five defeats in their last six matches.
- Silva expressed frustration that the international break limited the opportunity to address the team's performance following their recent 2-0 loss.
- Fulham is now preparing for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Sunderland, with Silva expecting a much-improved display.