Marcus Rashford issued warning by England boss ahead of Latvia game

  • Thomas Tuchel believes Marcus Rashford possesses the quality to be "one of the best in the world" but warns he must make "the right decisions" to avoid future regret.
  • Tuchel stated that Rashford's current goal involvement numbers do not match his high potential, urging him to consistently push for more goals and assists.
  • The England manager expressed empathy for Rashford's past struggles at Manchester United and recalled him to the squad to provide support.
  • Tuchel highlighted consistency as Rashford's main challenge, stressing the need for him to regularly perform at his personal best at both club and international level.
  • Ahead of England's World Cup qualifier in Latvia, Tuchel cautioned against taking qualification for granted, reminding his team of past unexpected results.
