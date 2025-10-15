The punishment issued to Chelsea boss after recent red card
- Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has received a one-match touchline ban from the Football Association.
- The ban was issued after he was sent off for wildly celebrating his side's winning goal against Liverpool in stoppage time.
- Maresca admitted a misconduct charge and was also fined £8,000 for his actions.
- He will now be absent from the touchline for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match away to Nottingham Forest.
- Maresca reportedly described his celebration as an "instinctive reaction" and stated that he felt the red card "was worth it".