The punishment issued to Chelsea boss after recent red card

  • Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has received a one-match touchline ban from the Football Association.
  • The ban was issued after he was sent off for wildly celebrating his side's winning goal against Liverpool in stoppage time.
  • Maresca admitted a misconduct charge and was also fined £8,000 for his actions.
  • He will now be absent from the touchline for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match away to Nottingham Forest.
  • Maresca reportedly described his celebration as an "instinctive reaction" and stated that he felt the red card "was worth it".
