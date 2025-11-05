Premier League club owner involved in landmark trial in Greece
- A landmark trial has commenced in Greece, involving Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis and 142 football fans, addressing sports-related violence.
- Defendants face charges including participating in a criminal organisation and causing life-threatening explosions at sporting events, with seven accused as alleged group leaders.
- Marinakis and four board members are accused of supporting the alleged criminal group and instigating violence between 2019 and 2024, charges they deny as groundless.
- The probe was initiated following the fatal injury of 31-year-old riot police officer George Lyngeridis in 2023 during clashes outside a women's volleyball match.
- The trial, which began on Wednesday, is expected to involve over 210 witnesses and could potentially last for several years, marking a significant crackdown on hooliganism.