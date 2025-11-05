Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League club owner involved in landmark trial in Greece

Marinakis is among those accused of supporting the alleged criminal group and instigating violence
Marinakis is among those accused of supporting the alleged criminal group and instigating violence (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • A landmark trial has commenced in Greece, involving Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis and 142 football fans, addressing sports-related violence.
  • Defendants face charges including participating in a criminal organisation and causing life-threatening explosions at sporting events, with seven accused as alleged group leaders.
  • Marinakis and four board members are accused of supporting the alleged criminal group and instigating violence between 2019 and 2024, charges they deny as groundless.
  • The probe was initiated following the fatal injury of 31-year-old riot police officer George Lyngeridis in 2023 during clashes outside a women's volleyball match.
  • The trial, which began on Wednesday, is expected to involve over 210 witnesses and could potentially last for several years, marking a significant crackdown on hooliganism.
