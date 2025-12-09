England suffer fresh injury blow as bowler ruled out of Ashes series
- England bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series due to a left knee injury, having only bowled 11 overs in the first Test.
- Wood's absence is a significant blow for England, who are currently 2-0 down in the series, leaving captain Ben Stokes without his fastest bowler.
- Matthew Fisher of Surrey has been called up to the England squad as a replacement ahead of the third Test in Adelaide.
- Australia's Josh Hazlewood will also miss the rest of the series due to ongoing hamstring and Achilles problems, though he may return for the T20 World Cup.
- In better news for Australia, captain Pat Cummins is expected to return to the side for the third Test after recovering from a back injury.