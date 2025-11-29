England star emerges as major doubt for second Ashes Test after missing training
- Mark Wood is expected to miss the second Ashes Test after sitting out England's first training session in Brisbane.
- The Durham pace bowler remained at the team hotel to rest an issue with his left knee.
- Wood previously underwent surgery on the same knee in March and also suffered a hamstring scare during a pre-series warm-up match.
- In the first Test, he bowled 11 overs, reaching 93mph and striking Cameron Green, though his speeds later decreased.
- Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts are potential replacements, with both men currently playing for England Lions in Canberra.