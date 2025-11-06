Maro Itoje named on the bench as England ring changes for Fiji clash
- Steve Borthwick has named a much-changed England side to face Fiji on Saturday, aiming for an improved performance after their win against Australia last weekend.
- Maro Itoje is on the bench for the first time in eight years, sharing co-captaincy with Ellis Genge, who will lead the run-on side.
- Fin Smith and Marcus Smith will form a new play-making partnership, with Fin at fly-half and Marcus at full-back due to Freddie Steward's finger injury.
- Chandler Cunningham-South starts at No 8, with Ben Earl reverting to flanker, and Ollie Lawrence comes into the centres following Tom Roebuck's injury.
- Henry Arundell is set to make his first England appearance since the World Cup, having been named among the replacements.