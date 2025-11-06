Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maro Itoje named on the bench as England ring changes for Fiji clash

Maro Itoje is only on the bench for England’s match against Fiji on Saturday
Maro Itoje is only on the bench for England’s match against Fiji on Saturday (Getty Images)
  • Steve Borthwick has named a much-changed England side to face Fiji on Saturday, aiming for an improved performance after their win against Australia last weekend.
  • Maro Itoje is on the bench for the first time in eight years, sharing co-captaincy with Ellis Genge, who will lead the run-on side.
  • Fin Smith and Marcus Smith will form a new play-making partnership, with Fin at fly-half and Marcus at full-back due to Freddie Steward's finger injury.
  • Chandler Cunningham-South starts at No 8, with Ben Earl reverting to flanker, and Ollie Lawrence comes into the centres following Tom Roebuck's injury.
  • Henry Arundell is set to make his first England appearance since the World Cup, having been named among the replacements.
