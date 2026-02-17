Maro Itoje set for landmark England appearance in Six Nations clash against Ireland
- Henry Pollock will make his first start for England at No 8 in their Six Nations clash against Ireland on Saturday.
- Captain Maro Itoje is set to earn his 100th England cap, becoming only the ninth player to reach this milestone.
- Other team changes include Tom Curry's promotion to the starting back row, Ben Earl moving to openside flank, and Tommy Freeman relocating to the wing.
- Head coach Steve Borthwick anticipates a “huge contest” and lauded Itoje's consistency and professionalism.
- England will be aiming to rebound after last Saturday’s 31-20 defeat by Scotland, which snapped a 12-match winning streak.
