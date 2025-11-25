Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Premier League forward condemns Newcastle to another away defeat

Aubameyang scored twice against Newcastle
Aubameyang scored twice against Newcastle (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Marseille secured a 2-1 victory over Newcastle in a Champions League fixture, impacting the Magpies' campaign.
  • Newcastle initially took the lead in the sixth minute with a goal from Harvey Barnes.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised for Marseille early in the second half, capitalising on an error by goalkeeper Nick Pope.
  • Aubameyang then scored his second goal just five minutes later, putting the Ligue 1 side ahead.
  • Despite Newcastle's attempts to find an equaliser, including late efforts, they were unable to convert their chances and they fell to a fourth straight away defeat in all competitions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in