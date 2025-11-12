How fans reacted to Mary Earps’ Old Trafford return
- Mary Earps received a mixed reception from Manchester United fans during her first return to Old Trafford since leaving the club in 2024.
- The former United goalkeeper, now playing for Paris Saint-Germain, was cheered during warm-ups but met with boos during the match, which were later overshadowed by applause.
- Earps made 102 appearances for Manchester United over five years before her move to the French side.
- She reflected on her departure, stating it was to 'start a new chapter' and that she held 'fond memories' of her time at the club.
- Earps had anticipated a mixed reception, expecting 'a little bit of booing' ahead of the Women's Champions League fixture.