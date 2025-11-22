Injury fears for Manchester United star who missed Christmas lights switch-on
- Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha missed a Christmas lights switch-on event in Altrincham due to an "accident in training" on Saturday.
- Organisers of the 'Neon Noel' event announced Cunha's absence on social media, stating he could not attend for medical reasons.
- The incident has raised concerns about Cunha's availability for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League match against Everton.
- Cunha was originally scheduled to switch on the lights with actor Sam Aston from Coronation Street.
- His potential absence adds to Manchester United's existing squad strain, with several other key players already injured or unavailable.