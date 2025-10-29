‘Special’ Max Dowman makes history in Arsenal’s victory over Brighton
- Max Dowman, aged 15, became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Brighton.
- Goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka secured Arsenal's win, booking them a home tie against Crystal Palace in the fifth round.
- Manager Mikel Arteta praised Dowman's "special" performance, noting his natural talent, courage, and determination on the pitch.
- Arteta emphasised the need to carefully manage Dowman's rapid progression and protect the young player as he navigates his burgeoning career.
- The win extended Arsenal's impressive run to eight consecutive victories and six clean sheets across all competitions, despite Brighton's manager expressing frustration over missed chances.