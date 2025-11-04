How Arsenal’s teenage sensation made history in the Champions League
- Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest ever player to appear in the Champions League.
- He achieved this milestone at 15 years and 308 days old during Arsenal's 3-0 victory against Slavia Prague.
- Dowman surpassed the previous record held by Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, who played in the competition at 16 years and 18 days.
- He is also the second-youngest player in Premier League history, trailing only his team-mate Ethan Nwaneri.
- Dowman has the current season available to him to potentially break the record for the Premier League's youngest goalscorer.