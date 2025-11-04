Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Arsenal’s teenage sensation made history in the Champions League

Dowman, at 15 years and 308 days, made history on Tuesday night
Dowman, at 15 years and 308 days, made history on Tuesday night (REUTERS/David W Cerny)
  • Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest ever player to appear in the Champions League.
  • He achieved this milestone at 15 years and 308 days old during Arsenal's 3-0 victory against Slavia Prague.
  • Dowman surpassed the previous record held by Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, who played in the competition at 16 years and 18 days.
  • He is also the second-youngest player in Premier League history, trailing only his team-mate Ethan Nwaneri.
  • Dowman has the current season available to him to potentially break the record for the Premier League's youngest goalscorer.
