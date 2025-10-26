Verstappen struggles for pace ahead of Mexico City Grand Prix
- Max Verstappen qualified fifth for the Mexico City Grand Prix, struggling with pace and starting on the third row.
- Lando Norris secured a surprise pole position, ahead of both Ferraris, while championship leader Oscar Piastri will start seventh.
- Verstappen, who is 40 points behind Piastri in the championship, expressed frustration with his Red Bull car's performance.
- He stated that despite trying many adjustments, they could not resolve the car's issues, indicating a lack of understanding regarding the problems.
- Verstappen believes he will need other cars to retire during the race to improve his position, as he expects no recovery drive due to a lack of pace.