Verstappen struggles for pace ahead of Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen reacts after dominant display at United States GP
  • Max Verstappen qualified fifth for the Mexico City Grand Prix, struggling with pace and starting on the third row.
  • Lando Norris secured a surprise pole position, ahead of both Ferraris, while championship leader Oscar Piastri will start seventh.
  • Verstappen, who is 40 points behind Piastri in the championship, expressed frustration with his Red Bull car's performance.
  • He stated that despite trying many adjustments, they could not resolve the car's issues, indicating a lack of understanding regarding the problems.
  • Verstappen believes he will need other cars to retire during the race to improve his position, as he expects no recovery drive due to a lack of pace.
