Max Verstappen reflects on recent form amid F1 title challenge
- Max Verstappen has described his continued presence in the Formula One world championship hunt as "remarkable" and "very impressive", despite being significantly behind earlier in the season.
- Just five rounds ago, following his home race in the Netherlands, Verstappen was 104 points off the title pace.
- With four races remaining, starting with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, Verstappen has closed the gap to just 36 points behind current leader Lando Norris.
- Norris's McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, is a further point behind, highlighting McLaren's strong performance this season.
- Norris, who regained the championship lead with a victory in Mexico City, acknowledged the excitement of competing for the title but stressed the importance of winning the upcoming races.