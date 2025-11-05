Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Max Verstappen presents first-ever F1 ‘season ticket’ to British fan

Max Verstappen handed over a ‘season ticket’ to British fan Brandon Burgess
Max Verstappen handed over a ‘season ticket’ to British fan Brandon Burgess (AP)
  • Formula One and Heineken have awarded the first-ever F1 season ticket to British fan Brandon Burgess.
  • Burgess, a 29-year-old from London, has attended all 20 races of the 2025 season on a £20,000 budget while maintaining a full-time job.
  • The season ticket, presented by four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, grants Burgess and a guest access to all 24 grands prix in 2026, with travel and accommodation included.
  • Burgess described the opportunity as "mind-blowing" and the "opportunity of a lifetime" after achieving his dream of attending every F1 race in a single year.
  • The announcement coincided with F1 and Heineken signing a multi-year extension to their decade-long partnership.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in