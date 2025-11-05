Max Verstappen presents first-ever F1 ‘season ticket’ to British fan
- Formula One and Heineken have awarded the first-ever F1 season ticket to British fan Brandon Burgess.
- Burgess, a 29-year-old from London, has attended all 20 races of the 2025 season on a £20,000 budget while maintaining a full-time job.
- The season ticket, presented by four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, grants Burgess and a guest access to all 24 grands prix in 2026, with travel and accommodation included.
- Burgess described the opportunity as "mind-blowing" and the "opportunity of a lifetime" after achieving his dream of attending every F1 race in a single year.
- The announcement coincided with F1 and Heineken signing a multi-year extension to their decade-long partnership.