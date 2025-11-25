Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Max Verstappen backed to reel in Lando Norris in F1 title race

Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari debut campaign: 'The worst season ever'
  • Max Verstappen is now only 24 points behind championship leader Lando Norris following the shock double disqualification of both McLaren cars at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
  • The McLaren cars were disqualified for excessive skid plank wear, dramatically altering the F1 championship standings with two rounds and 58 points still available.
  • Verstappen is now level on points with Oscar Piastri, a driver he trailed by 104 points at the start of September, intensifying the title fight.
  • 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has predicted Verstappen will win the championship, citing his experience and the strategic challenge McLaren faces with two drivers vying for the title.
  • However, Villeneuve highlighted that the championship remains in Norris's hands, as he could secure the title by finishing second in the final two races.
