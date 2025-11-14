Max Verstappen vows to learn from ‘mistake’ that cost him in F1 title race
- Max Verstappen admitted his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June was a "mistake".
- During the race, Verstappen deliberately drove his Red Bull car into Russell's Mercedes.
- The incident led to a 10-second penalty for Verstappen, causing him to drop from fifth to tenth place and lose nine points.
- Verstappen explained his anger stemmed from his desire to always give 100% and his frustration with the race situation.
- Currently 49 points behind leader Lando Norris, Verstappen stated he learns from such incidents and they will not happen again.