Max Verstappen vows to learn from ‘mistake’ that cost him in F1 title race

Max Verstappen admitted it was a ‘mistake on his side’ when he drove into George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June
Max Verstappen admitted it was a ‘mistake on his side’ when he drove into George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June (Getty Images)
  • Max Verstappen admitted his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June was a "mistake".
  • During the race, Verstappen deliberately drove his Red Bull car into Russell's Mercedes.
  • The incident led to a 10-second penalty for Verstappen, causing him to drop from fifth to tenth place and lose nine points.
  • Verstappen explained his anger stemmed from his desire to always give 100% and his frustration with the race situation.
  • Currently 49 points behind leader Lando Norris, Verstappen stated he learns from such incidents and they will not happen again.
