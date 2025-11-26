Real Madrid star scores four while former Chelsea defender makes Champions League history
- Kylian Mbappe scored all four goals, including the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, as Real Madrid defeated Olympiakos 4-3.
- Atletico Madrid secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, with Jose Maria Gimenez scoring a stoppage-time winner.
- Atalanta claimed an impressive 3-0 away win against Eintracht Frankfurt, netting three goals in five second-half minutes.
- Sporting Lisbon triumphed 3-0 over Club Brugge, while FC Copenhagen held on for a 3-2 victory against Kairat Almaty.
- Pafos drew 2-2 at home with Monaco following a late own goal, a match notable for David Luiz becoming the competition's second oldest goalscorer.