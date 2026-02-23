McLaren chief names the two teams who are a ‘step ahead’ after pre-season testing
- McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari and Mercedes are currently "a step ahead" of the field following pre-season testing in Bahrain.
- Despite McLaren winning the last two constructors' world championships and Lando Norris securing last year's drivers' title, Stella does not consider them frontrunners for the upcoming season.
- Ferrari impressed during testing with rapid race starts and a unique rear-wing design, while Mercedes also showed strong pace.
- Stella noted that race simulations suggest McLaren and Red Bull are "probably very similar" in pace, but Ferrari and Mercedes hold an advantage.
- The upcoming Australian Grand Prix on 8 March, a street circuit, will present different challenges compared to the Bahrain International Circuit, particularly regarding power unit management.
