Independent

McLaren chief names the two teams who are a ‘step ahead’ after pre-season testing

Andrea Stella feels Ferrari and Mercedes are ahead of the chasing pack right now
Andrea Stella feels Ferrari and Mercedes are ahead of the chasing pack right now (Getty Images)
  • McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari and Mercedes are currently "a step ahead" of the field following pre-season testing in Bahrain.
  • Despite McLaren winning the last two constructors' world championships and Lando Norris securing last year's drivers' title, Stella does not consider them frontrunners for the upcoming season.
  • Ferrari impressed during testing with rapid race starts and a unique rear-wing design, while Mercedes also showed strong pace.
  • Stella noted that race simulations suggest McLaren and Red Bull are "probably very similar" in pace, but Ferrari and Mercedes hold an advantage.
  • The upcoming Australian Grand Prix on 8 March, a street circuit, will present different challenges compared to the Bahrain International Circuit, particularly regarding power unit management.
