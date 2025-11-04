Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Female jockey Jamie Melham storms to Melbourne Cup victory

Jamie Melham became the second woman to win the Melbourne Cup
Jamie Melham became the second woman to win the Melbourne Cup (Getty Images)
  • Jamie Melham made Australian racing history by becoming only the second woman jockey to win the prestigious Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
  • Riding Half Yours, Melham secured a commanding three-length victory at Flemington, a decade after Michelle Payne's pioneering win.
  • Her triumph marks her as the first female jockey to achieve the rare Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double, a feat accomplished only 13 times in 150 years.
  • Melham achieved the victory after overcoming significant personal challenges, including a life-threatening fall and a Covid-19 protocol ban.
  • Michelle Payne, the first woman to win the Cup, embraced Melham, highlighting the evolving landscape for women in the sport.
