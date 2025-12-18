Messi concludes India GOAT tour with final message
- Lionel Messi concluded his historic GOAT India Tour on Tuesday, 16 December, departing from Jamnagar.
- He shared a viral farewell message, thanking India for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and expressions of love.
- Messi visited four cities during his tour: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
- A highlights video accompanying his message showcased fan affection, including moments with young footballers, celebrities, and chanting supporters.
- The Argentine legend expressed his hope for the future, stating, 'I hope football has a bright future in India!'