Messi concludes India GOAT tour with final message

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt final message to India after GOAT tour
  • Lionel Messi concluded his historic GOAT India Tour on Tuesday, 16 December, departing from Jamnagar.
  • He shared a viral farewell message, thanking India for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and expressions of love.
  • Messi visited four cities during his tour: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
  • A highlights video accompanying his message showcased fan affection, including moments with young footballers, celebrities, and chanting supporters.
  • The Argentine legend expressed his hope for the future, stating, 'I hope football has a bright future in India!'
