Cadillac F1 team confident Michael Bay lawsuit can be resolved
- Filmmaker Michael Bay is suing Formula 1 team Cadillac for $1.5 million, alleging the unauthorised use of his creative ideas in their recent Super Bowl commercial.
- The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims Cadillac F1's CEO, Dan Towriss, appropriated Bay's concepts after he was initially approached for the project.
- Bay specifically highlights showing Towriss a clip from 'Transformers 3' featuring John F Kennedy's 'We Choose to Go to the Moon' speech, which was subsequently used in Cadillac's advert.
- Cadillac acknowledged meeting Bay but stated he could not meet their timeline, clarifying they were only considering him as a director, not for creative input, as the concept was already developed.
- The Formula 1 team expressed confusion over the claim and remains confident the dispute will be resolved appropriately, while still admiring Bay's creative work.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks