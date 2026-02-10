Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cadillac F1 team confident Michael Bay lawsuit can be resolved

Cadillac F1 team complete first-ever laps at Silverstone ahead of 2026 debut
  • Filmmaker Michael Bay is suing Formula 1 team Cadillac for $1.5 million, alleging the unauthorised use of his creative ideas in their recent Super Bowl commercial.
  • The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims Cadillac F1's CEO, Dan Towriss, appropriated Bay's concepts after he was initially approached for the project.
  • Bay specifically highlights showing Towriss a clip from 'Transformers 3' featuring John F Kennedy's 'We Choose to Go to the Moon' speech, which was subsequently used in Cadillac's advert.
  • Cadillac acknowledged meeting Bay but stated he could not meet their timeline, clarifying they were only considering him as a director, not for creative input, as the concept was already developed.
  • The Formula 1 team expressed confusion over the claim and remains confident the dispute will be resolved appropriately, while still admiring Bay's creative work.
