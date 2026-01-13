Manchester United agree deal to appoint new interim head coach
- Manchester United have verbally agreed a deal for Michael Carrick to become their interim manager for the remainder of the season.
- Carrick takes over from Darren Fletcher, who served as caretaker boss for two matches, following United's FA Cup exit to Brighton.
- Former Chelsea and England assistant manager Steve Holland is set to join Carrick's coaching staff at Old Trafford.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also considered for the interim role but the club opted for Carrick, who previously had an unbeaten three-game stint as caretaker in 2021.
- Wayne Rooney, a former teammate, has publicly supported Carrick's appointment and indicated his willingness to join the coaching staff if asked.